What can Chyrp Lite do for me?

Chyrp Lite makes it possible to host a blog on your own web server with minimal fuss. You can have a traditional blog, a tumbleblog, or you can add oodles of customisation and build a general-purpose web publishing platform with blogging features on the side. You get four beautiful blog themes and a friendly administration console, all fully navigable on a broad range of devices, thanks to the power of responsive HTML5. Semantic markup and comprehensive ARIA labelling ensure your blog will be accessible to visitors who use assistive technologies.

With a flexible system of Feathers and Pages, you can make your website whatever you want it to be. Feathers enable different types of blog content – you can restrict yourself to absolute textual purity, or you can create a multimedia rainbow. Pages let you publish articles separate from your blog content – be it a simple colophon or a hierarchy of multiple pages.

Screenshots

What are the key features?